  • Matthew Jackson reacts to AEW star's shocking move on Dynamite with a three-word message

Matthew Jackson reacts to AEW star's shocking move on Dynamite with a three-word message

By Tejas Pagare
Modified Jun 01, 2024 04:06 GMT
Matthew Jackson is AEW's EVP

AEW World Tag Team Champion Matthew Jackson sent a message recently to an AEW star after his actions shocked everyone on Dynamite. The star being discussed is Trent Berretta.

The Young Bucks have been abusing their power as EVPs for months now. They have attacked Tony Khan, and Kenny Omega and fired Christopher Daniels recently. With them showcasing their evil side, the authority figures have been appreciating the ones who are embracing the dark side.

Trent Beretta turned heel a month ago and attacked Orange Cassidy following a tag team loss. The duo scored a victory against each other since then. On the recent edition of Dynamite, Don Callis offered The Freshly Squeezed an opportunity to join their faction, but he rejected it. However, Trent attacked his former ally once again and joined the Don Callis Family.

Following the shocking turn of events, the 37-year-old star took to Instagram to break silence on the incident.



One-half of The Young Bucks, Matthew Jackson reacted to his actions with a three-word message.

"Great stuff, Trenton," he wrote.


Screengrab of Matthew's comment on Trent Beretta's post

Wrestling veteran claims Trent Beretta shouldn't be on AEW TV

The Best Friends, consisting of Orange, Trent, and Chuck, have been together since AEW's inception. A veteran recently criticized Trent Beretta, saying he hasn't done anything in the last five years.

While speaking on the Keeping It 100 Official podcast, Konnan said that the 37-year-old star has no charisma and shouldn't be on TV.

"He has zero charisma, never has, and maybe never will. And it hurts when you are not charismatic. He hasn't really done anything in five years. (...) It seems like Tony likes him 'cause he uses him a lot. And I've always said nobody cares who I like, who my boss likes, who Tony likes. You've gotta put what's best for business on TV and I don't know this is it," he said.
It will be interesting to see what does the future hold for Trent now that he is a part of Don Callis Family.

