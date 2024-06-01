Matthew Jackson reacts to AEW star's shocking move on Dynamite with a three-word message

AEW World Tag Team Champion Matthew Jackson sent a message recently to an AEW star after his actions shocked everyone on Dynamite. The star being discussed is Trent Berretta.

The Young Bucks have been abusing their power as EVPs for months now. They have attacked Tony Khan, and Kenny Omega and fired Christopher Daniels recently. With them showcasing their evil side, the authority figures have been appreciating the ones who are embracing the dark side.

Trent Beretta turned heel a month ago and attacked Orange Cassidy following a tag team loss. The duo scored a victory against each other since then. On the recent edition of Dynamite, Don Callis offered The Freshly Squeezed an opportunity to join their faction, but he rejected it. However, Trent attacked his former ally once again and joined the Don Callis Family.

Trending

Following the shocking turn of events, the 37-year-old star took to Instagram to break silence on the incident.

Check out the post below:

One-half of The Young Bucks, Matthew Jackson reacted to his actions with a three-word message.

"Great stuff, Trenton," he wrote.

Take a look at the comment below:

Screengrab of Matthew's comment on Trent Beretta's post

Wrestling veteran claims Trent Beretta shouldn't be on AEW TV

The Best Friends, consisting of Orange, Trent, and Chuck, have been together since AEW's inception. A veteran recently criticized Trent Beretta, saying he hasn't done anything in the last five years.

While speaking on the Keeping It 100 Official podcast, Konnan said that the 37-year-old star has no charisma and shouldn't be on TV.

"He has zero charisma, never has, and maybe never will. And it hurts when you are not charismatic. He hasn't really done anything in five years. (...) It seems like Tony likes him 'cause he uses him a lot. And I've always said nobody cares who I like, who my boss likes, who Tony likes. You've gotta put what's best for business on TV and I don't know this is it," he said.

It will be interesting to see what does the future hold for Trent now that he is a part of Don Callis Family.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback