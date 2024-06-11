Matthew Jackson reacts after former WWE stars pay tribute to The Young Bucks

A couple of former WWE stars recently paid tribute to AEW's The Young Bucks (Matthew and Nicholas Jackson). The names being discussed are Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth.

The former Dolph Ziggler was released from his WWE contract last year in September. He then debuted in TNA Wrestling at Hard to Kill on January 13, 2024. Meanwhile, The Showoff's brother, Ryan Nemeth, was part of the global juggernaut between 2011 and 2013. Since his exit, he has performed for various companies, including AEW, ROH, and Total Nonstop Action Wrestling.

On Instagram, Ryan recently shared a photo alongside his brother, Nic. In the picture, the duo paid tribute to AEW EVPs The Young Bucks by doing their signature pose. The 39-year-old also included the following message in the post's caption:

"Hunk Bucks," wrote Ryan.

You can view the post below.

Ryan's post drew a response from Matthew Jackson. He commented on the former WWE star's picture with a clapping hands emoji.

When will The Young Bucks retire from in-ring action?

The Young Bucks have been in the pro wrestling business for almost two decades. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson have won numerous titles, establishing themselves as one of the most decorated tandems of the modern era.

At the post-Double or Nothing media scrum, Matthew joked that he and his brother might continue competing in the ring for another 25 years.

“It's been five amazing years, seriously. Let's do another 25, and then I'll retire.”

The Jackson Brothers are currently aiming to establish their dominance in AEW by targeting numerous fan-favorite stars. Hence, they have a massive target on their backs. A few days ago, Xero News reported that the reigning World Tag Team Champions could face Motor City Machine Guns at All In 2024. The pay-per-view is scheduled to take place at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

In April, MCMG became free agents after their contracts with TNA Wrestling expired. It was then rumored that the iconic tag team might end up in AEW this year.

Last month, Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net reported that the duo was finalizing their deals with All Elite Wrestling. If the report is accurate, fans can expect to see them in the Jacksonville-based promotion very soon.

