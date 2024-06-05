The Young Bucks to reportedly face legendary tag team at AEW All In 2024

The Young Bucks could potentially face a legendary tag team at AEW All In 2024, according to a recent report. The team in question is the Motor City Machine Guns.

It was reported in April that the Motor City Machine Guns were "finalizing" their agreement with AEW after their TNA contracts expired earlier this year. When asked whether the former IMPACT World Tag Team Champions were headed to the Tony Khan-led promotion in a recent interview, former TNA World Champion Alex Shelley opted to answer ambiguously.

Now, a new update has emerged on social media regarding a blockbuster match pitting Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin against All Elite Wrestling EVPs, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson. The X/Twitter profile of Xero News revealed that the Motor City Machine Guns will reportedly face off against The Young Bucks at All In 2024, at Wembley Stadium.

"MCMG vs. Bucks is being rumored to be at Wembley," said the tweet, along with other tidbits.

AEW President Tony Khan discussed the potential return of the Motor City Machine Guns

The Motor City Machine Guns have already appeared on AEW programming previously. They debuted on an August, 2022, episode of Dynamite, and later teamed up with Jay Lethal to unsuccessfully take on FTR and Wardlow at the subsequent pay-per-view, All Out.

Rumors regarding The Machine Guns' All Elite Wrestling signing have thrived since it was reported earlier this year that they were supposedly negotiating a deal with the promotion. During an interview with SHAK Wrestling, Tony Khan was asked whether Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin would return to AEW. The President of the Jacksonville-based promotion praised MCMG's prior work in All Elite Wrestling and voiced his eagerness to bring them back in the future.

"I can’t say that for sure. I thought they were excellent here in 2022 when they appeared at All Out. That worked out really well. They were tremendous and they added a lot to the card. I loved having them here. Motor City Machine Guns did come in about two years ago and were a big part of All Out ‘22, and would love to have them back here any time. I think they’re both great," said Khan. [H/T - Fightful]

It remains to be seen what the future holds for The Motor City Machine Guns in pro wrestling. They were most recently seen in action at a City Championship Wrestling event at Michigan, USA earlier this month.

