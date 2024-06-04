Tony Khan comments on the possibility of hottest free agents' return to AEW

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan recently discussed whether a popular tag team will return to the promotion after nearly two years. The duo was recently rumored to sign with the promotion.

The hottest free agents in question are Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin). Shelley and Sabin are known for their time in TNA Wrestling. It was recently reported that the tag team was headed to AEW after their contracts with the Nashville-based company expired.

Despite the rumors, the duo has yet to finalize a deal with the Jacksonville-based promotion. Motor City Machine Guns made their last appearance for All Elite Wrestling at All Out 2022, where they teamed with Jay Lethal to take on FTR and Wardlow in a losing cause.

In an interview with SHAK Wrestling, Tony Khan was asked whether Motor City Machine Guns would return to AEW. The 41-year-old replied that the tandem had a great showing at All Out 2022 and he would love to have them back in the future.

"I can’t say that for sure. I thought they were excellent here in 2022 when they appeared at All Out. That worked out really well. They were tremendous and they added a lot to the card. I loved having them here. Motor City Machine Guns did come in about two years ago and were a big part of All Out ‘22, and would love to have them back here any time. I think they’re both great," said Khan. [H/T: Fightful]

Tony Khan revealed nixed plans for AEW All Out 2022

In the same interview, Tony Khan revealed that Motor City Machine Guns' spot at All Out 2022 was originally meant for The Briscoes. However, Khan was seemingly not permitted to use Jay and Mark at that time.

"I was not able to use The Briscoes. I was not permitted to use Briscoes in that situation. I think it would have been great but Motor City Machine Guns came in and really helped us at that time [by] being a part of the show when there was a spot that was intended for another great tag team, in my opinion, the greatest tag team ever, The Briscoes."

Amid widespread speculation about their futures, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin remain two of the hottest free agents in pro wrestling. Only time will tell what's next for the popular tag team.

