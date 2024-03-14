Max Caster puts out a seemingly ill-timed post with Sammy Guevara ahead of Mercedes Mone's AEW debut

AEW's Max Caster recently shared a photograph with suspended star Sammy Guevara. He also included an interesting caption in his post ahead of Mercedes Mone's high-profile debut on Dynamite: Big Business.

The Spanish God is arguably among the most controversial stars in AEW. Besides his well-known backstage issues with Andrade El Idolo, he was recently suspended after he injured Jeff Hardy in a No Disqualification match on Rampage. Guevara reportedly broke a concussion protocol by hitting his finishing move, which involved his knee connecting with Hardy's head.

In 2020, Sammy Guevara got into trouble during the speaking out movement for making some distasteful comments about Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks). After his WWE tryout in 2016, the former TNT Champion said on the Whole F'N Show podcast that he wanted to r*pe Sasha Banks. AEW suspended him after the statement resurfaced on social media.

The 30-year-old ultimately accepted his mistake and apologized to fans and Mercedes Mone. On Twitter, Max Caster posted a picture alongside Sammy Guevara, calling him a 'great guy.' The tweet's timing seemed odd, considering the history between Guevara and Mone.

"Just talked to @sammyguevara … He’s a GREAT guy!"

WWE veteran Jim Cornette comments on Sammy Guevara injuring Jeff Hardy on AEW Rampage

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently shared his thoughts on the incident between Jeff Hardy and Sammy Guevara during their No Disqualification Match on the February 16, 2024, edition of Rampage.

During the bout, Guevara botched a top rope Shooting Star Press on Hardy and accidentally landed on his head. On his Drive Thru podcast, Jim Cornette said Guevara should tone down his wrestling style.

"Well, it shouldn't be because he's going to make the same amount of money because he's under contract - Tony Khan, who fires no one - and at the same time, he is not over, and people don't really f*****g like him anymore, so it ain't gonna make a g**-***n difference if he doesn't try to kill himself in every f*****g match."

Cornette added that The Spanish God must display some personality on AEW TV to get over with the audience:

"The only time the people liked him was when he wasn't acting like his real self. Once people see him exhibit some kind of his real self, he becomes a heel. And then they take him off TV, or he's hurt long enough that they forget about it, and they cheer for him a little bit when he comes back until they get sick of him. But, no (...) What are you gonna do in four years if you've got to dive off the roof right now, you idiot?" [9:03 - 9:56]

The former TNT Champion is currently away from in-ring competition. It will be interesting to see how he is booked upon his eventual return.

