Kevin Nash says AEW may have been a bit harsh to suspend 11-year veteran

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has given his take on an AEW star's suspension and whether it was the proper course of action to address the issue. This would be Sammy Guevara.

The Spanish God faced Jeff Hardy last month on AEW Rampage. After attempting a Shooting Star Press, his foot inadvertently landed on Hardy, who broke his nose. The match finish was called for after the moment, but Guevara hit his finisher on Jeff. This broke concussion protocols and led to his suspension.

On a recent edition of Kliq This, Kevin Nash and his co-host brushed on the topic. The Hall of Famer believed it may have been too harsh of a punishment, considering that Sammy Guevara botched his top rope move without malice.

"If it was with malice, then yeah he should be suspended. But a botched move is a botched move." [H/T WrestlingInc.]

However, moments later, the WWE Hall of Famer got the additional context for the suspension. After finding out that the 11-year veteran still hit his finisher and did not go for a quick finish, he believed the suspension was warranted.

He then commented on how he could not understand concussion protocols in AEW, seeing stars like Darby Allin leap from steel ladders into glass.

Matt Hardy reacted to Sammy Guevara's AEW suspension

Matt Hardy witnessed the whole situation in person and did not seem to be a fan of everything that went down. He was seen flipping Guevara off during the show.

During a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the former WWE Superstar revealed that he found out about the suspension after seeing some reports on it. He did not comment on the suspension, taking it for what it was.

"The whole thing about Sammy being suspended was all new to me until broken by Sean Ross Sapp, that was all new to me, but it is what it is, I guess," Hardy said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

As of now, there is no further timeline for when the suspension will end, so he will be off the television for now.

Poll : Do you think the suspension was warranted? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion