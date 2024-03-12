"I don't get it" - WWE Hall of Famer comments on Sammy Guevara's shocking AEW suspension

AEW recently suspended Sammy Guevara for an incident that occurred during his recent match with Jeff Hardy. Now a controversial WWE Hall of Famer has just weighed in on the matter.

Kevin Nash says he just doesn't understand the suspension or AEW's concussion protocols. On a recent Kliq This episode, the nWo legend said Guevara should have been suspended if the injury was a product of malice, but agreed that the rising star would rather be training inside a ring instead of sitting at home, if he had indeed been suspended for a bad move.

Hardy suffered a broken nose during the No DQ loss to Guevara at AEW Rampage TV tapings on February 14. It was then reported last week that Guevara had been suspended for an undisclosed amount of time as a violation of the company's concussion protocols that led to the nose injury.

After it was clarified that the suspension was for violating protocols of AEW and not the actual move, then Big Sexy continued.

"I just look at it and I say, man... it's really hard of them to adhere to this concussion protocol when Darby f*****g catapults himself from Mount Olympus through glass onto a concrete floor, and that's OK. Like, the next thing it's going to be, like... they're going to have one of those pre-fab homes under the f*****g ring, they're going to pull that out and put it together but not the roof, and then they're going to catapult into that and they can fight with a camera over the top of the house, from room to room, through the walls. It's just... you can't... Hell, I don't know. [shakes head] Yeah, I just... I don't get it, but..." Nash said. [From 1:02:02 - 1:05:20]

You can watch his comments in the video below:

Guevara actually wrestled one more match following the No DQ win over Hardy that caused the suspension. He was defeated by Powerhouse Hobbs in another No DQ match on the February 24 edition of AEW Collision.

Kevin Nash says AEW star was brought to the spotlight too fast

AEW began pushing the son of Taz at the age of 21. Hook is now a two-time FTW Champion and one of the most popular rising stars on the roster.

Speaking on Kliq This, Kevin Nash discussed Hook's recent Collision Handicap match win over The Outrunners. The WCW legend says Hook was brought up too fast and should spend some time in the indies, specifically former WWE developmental territory OVW.

"The only thing missing was the cast of 'Always Sunny' in the crowd watching this. That was the only thing... Hook's a... He is a tiny, tiny little guy, man. I just think he got moved up too fast... He should be in Ohio Valley [Wrestling]. He should be down there with Al Snow and crew... Kal Herro would be a good kid for him to work with," Nash said. [From 11:47 - 13:04]

Hook returned to singles action in last week's post-Revolution edition of AEW Dynamite. The FTW Champion retained over Brian Cage in a match held under FTW Rules.

