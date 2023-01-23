"Maybe I'm naive" - Former AEW star Kylie Rae opens up on WWE status following recent tryout

Former AEW star Kylie Rae recently spoke about her experience during her WWE tryout.

The 30-year-old star was previously signed to Tony Khan's roster in 2019. However, she was granted her release from the Promotion the same year, which Tony Khan stated was an amicable split. Since then, she has performed in IMPACT and NWA.

In a recent appearance on the Going Broadway podcast, Kylie spoke about the aftermath of her WWE tryouts.

“From what it felt like, I can’t speak on their behalf because I don’t know, but from what it felt like, after the match, they were, maybe I’m naive, but they seemed very happy with it. It feels good being there. The environment, it feels very positive and genuine and people are happy. Maybe I’m naive. I’m not signed, I’m not contracted, I don’t have to be there every week. I don’t know anybody else’s experience, but from my experience, it’s been wonderful. I loved it there. The fact that I keep getting contacted to do extra work is probably a good sign." (H/T: WrestleTalk)

The former AEW star believes that she won't be present in the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble

While she performed in a match on the December 15 episode of WWE Main Event, Kylie Rae was quite positive about her not being asked to enter the Women's Royal Rumble match.

During the same interview, the former AEW star mentioned that although her tryouts were quite fun, she did not expect to be called upon for the upcoming pay-per-view.

“Never say never, to my knowledge, not in the Rumble. As far as something long-term, at this point, I got the, ‘not right now’ deal, which is okay... If it’s meant to be, it’ll happen. If it’s meant to be, it would have happened. It’s more so, they’re having us still come back for extra work, I was there this past Friday and the Friday before." (H/T: WrestleTalk)

However, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Kylie Rae.

Do you think Kylie Rae should head back to AEW? Sound off in the comments section below!

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes