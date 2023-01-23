Released AEW star comments on potential WWE Royal Rumble debut under Triple H's regime

A former AEW superstar recently opened up on the possibility of appearing at WWE Royal Rumble PLE.

The star in question, Kylie Rae, was previously reported to be present in a WWE tryout. Alongside Rae, KC Navarro was also spotted on the scene. While many believe that this might indicate her potential entry into the Stamford-based promotion, it appears that Rae's debut is out of the question for now.

Speaking on the Going Broadway podcast, Kylie Rae explained that although her tryouts were fun, it was unlikely that she would be appearing at the Royal Rumble.

“Never say never, to my knowledge, not in the Rumble. As far as something long-term, at this point, I got the, ‘not right now’ deal, which is okay... If it’s meant to be, it’ll happen. If it’s meant to be, it would have happened. It’s more so, they’re having us still come back for extra work, I was there this past Friday and the Friday before." (H/T: WrestleTalk)

A WWE Hall of Famer previously praised former AEW star Kylie Rae

While it is unclear whether Kylie Rae will head to the sports entertainment juggernaut in the future, a Hall of Famer seemingly thinks positively about her.

Wrestling veteran Alundra Blayze, aka Madusa, recently spoke about Kylie Rae during an appearance on the Going Broadway Podcast. The Hall of Famer heaped praise on the former AEW star while wishing her the best for her future.

“Oh, my God, I love Kylie Rae. She’s so talented, that girl, if I could take her and just—she could have the world. She really could. I want nothing but the best for her. She’s very talented,” she said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

With there being no confirmation on her future plans, fans will have to stay tuned to see whether she joins WWE in the foreseeable future.

