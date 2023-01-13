Madusa praises potential WWE signing after recent tryout

Madusa was all praise for Kylie Rae following her recent WWE tryout.

Kylie Rae appeared for a tryout match on WWE Main Event in December 2022 in a losing effort against Dana Brooke. This came after the former had previously appeared for AEW, Impact Wrestling, and NWA.

The tryout sparked rumors that Kylie Rae would sign with WWE. However, there has been no official confirmation from either party following the match.

One WWE Hall of Famer seems to be in Kylie's corner. Speaking on a recent episode of the Going Broadway Podcast, Alundra Blayze, aka Madusa, was all praise for Kylie Rae.

“Oh, my God, I love Kylie Rae. She’s so talented, that girl, if I could take her and just—she could have the world. She really could. I want nothing but the best for her. She’s very talented,” she said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Sean Slate @slate_s42 Kylie Rae is taking part in the upcoming WWE tryout.



- PWInsider Kylie Rae is taking part in the upcoming WWE tryout. - PWInsider https://t.co/IiUSdgDEjA

Madusa teased returning to the WWE for the Royal Rumble match

The Royal Rumble is just around the corner. The Premium Live Event will be headlined by two titular matches - one for the men and one for the women.

Unlike the others, the Royal Rumble is one of the most interesting matches because it is pretty tricky to predict the winner. Every year fans witness surprise entrants in the form of debuting or returning superstars, which adds to the intrigue of the bout.

While fans are guessing who they can expect to show up at the Royal Rumble this year, the WWE Hall of Famer has hinted at returning for the women's match by saying she is Rumble-ready.

"I think I could be #RumbleReady 🔥 #RoyalRumble #Raw @WWEUniverse," Madusa wrote.

Alundra Blayze, returning for one more match at the Royal Rumble, will get fans talking. However, it remains to be seen if WWE will consider using her for the show.

Do you want Madusa to return at the Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments section below.

