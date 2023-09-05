"Maybe marriage just looks good on me?" - Brandi Rhodes reacts to wrestling veteran appreciating her beauty (Exclusive)

Brandi Rhodes was once a prominent name in AEW and in ROH prior to that. However, today, she keeps herself busy as the mother of Cody Rhodes' daughter. Despite her time away from the ring, Bill Apter believes she's as beautiful as ever.

Brandi might not have held gold in AEW, but her prominence as the CBO and high-profile matches put her at the forefront. Alongside Cody, she was also often featured in the advertisement and marketing the promotion put out.

Sportskeeda's Senior Editor Bill Apter recently caught up with former AEW star Brandi Rhodes. The wrestling veteran jokingly said that she looks even more beautiful now that she's married, which she agreed with.

"I guess marriage, then, because it’ll be ten years next month – crazy. So yeah, maybe marriage just looks good on me? So, thank you, very much!"

Bray Wyatt's sudden passing shocked the wrestling world two weeks ago. Brandi wasn't left untouched by the tragedy, as she also took to social media to mourn the star's death.

Brandi Rhodes notably has quite the fitness routine

Cody Rhodes notably went into 2022's Hell in a Cell with a jarring injury. While the fans were seemingly upset with this move, Brandi Rhodes claims she supported it.

During the same interview, Apter also inquired if her fitness routine factors into her good looks. Rhodes seemed to agree again and went on to list all that she does.

"Yeah, all the time. So, I lift, I’m a big peloton person so tread, bike, all of that, love it. I have a great trainer; his name is Brad – Bad Brad. I also do yoga, I’m a big practicer of yoga. And then I do pilates and a form of pilates. I got a whole routine."

Brandi Rhodes could clearly jump back into the ring at any moment, based solely on her own fitness routine account. Only time will tell, but if she does jump to WWE, there will be a lot of competition.

