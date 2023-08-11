Brandi Rhodes reveals her initial reaction to Cody Rhodes wrestling with an injury

Cody Rhodes has continued to push the envelope across his return run in WWE, but to date, his most notable clash was against Seth Rollins while having an injury. Recently Brandi Rhodes recalled how she felt when Cody first told her of his injury, and how he broke the news.

Rhodes notably tore his pectoral muscle ahead of his scheduled match against Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell 2022. Despite the injury and how bad it looked, The American Nightmare still showed up for his bout.

During her recent appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Brandi Rhodes recalled the moment Cody Rhodes told her about his injury.

"So It's so disappointing on my part because he called and he said to me 'Don't panic.' And immediately I thought the baby fell [or] something happened there at the hospital. So I went, 'Oh my God, what what what what what, just tell me, just tell me.'"

Brandi continued:

"He goes 'I think I tore my pec,' and I said, 'oh thank God! You'll be fine. The baby though...' Then of course, I was like, 'Did you really tear it? Are you sure?' And yeah, he had torn it." (H/T SEScoops)

Many fans still believe that Cody will go on to be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns after his monumental singles undefeated streak. According to Dave Meltzer, Rhodes is still slated to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

Brandi claims that she's the one who pushed Cody Rhodes to compete at Hell in a Cell 2022

The loving couple clearly seems to have each other's backs, and recently The American Nightmare dedicated his Summerslam match against Brock Lesnar to none other than his wife, Brandi Rhodes.

Continuing in the same interview, Brandi Rhodes explained that she spoke to doctors to make sure it was a good idea to convince Cody Rhodes to continue with his match.

"I was that person that wanted him to, and I did check with Doc Amann to make sure that I was giving sound advice. I was like 'Nothing really worse can come of the situation. If you feel okay with it, then I'm I'm giving my blessing too.'" (H/T SEScoops)

According to Brandi, her time as a performer allowed her to emphasize with Cody Rhodes and why she was able to give him her blessing. It remains to be seen if she'll ever return to the ring herself, but right now, she seems to be content with supporting Cody.

