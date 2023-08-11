The superstar to finally dethrone Roman Reigns as the Universal Champion has allegedly been chosen by WWE - Reports

Roman Reigns has been the WWE Universal Champion for over 1000 days. He is currently in the midst of the third-longest World Championship reign in the company's history. However, many fans belive that The Tribal Chief should have dropped the title at WrestleMania 39 to Cody Rhodes. While that did not happen, The American Nightmare is still believed to be the one to finally dethrone Reigns.

Cody Rhodes won the 2023 Royal Rumble match and was the hottest babyface in the company. The crowd was completely behind Rhodes when he took on Reigns but went completely flat as they realized that the hopes of seeing a new champion were dashed following Reigns' win.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the belief within WWE is that Cody Rhodes is the person who has been chosen to dethrone Roman Reigns. Even though he did not do so at WrestleMania 39, he will eventually ''Finish the Story.'' However, before that there is a feud between Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns planned as well.

''Those in WWE are strong on the idea that growth is proof that the decision not to put the title on Rhodes at that time was the right one, and in theory, someday they will,'' said Meltzer

He further stated:

''Reigns has obvious future matches with Rhodes and Sikoa, but I don’t think either will happen any time soon.''

Eric Bischoff agreed with Cody Rhodes losing to Roman Reigns

Eric Bischoff spoke about Cody Rhodes' loss at The Show of Shows, emphasizing that it wasn't an error. He acknowledged that his perspective shifted immediately after the bout. Nevertheless, Bischoff's perception has been influenced by the recent output of the WWE creative team, leading him to consider the possibility of a more promising trajectory for Rhodes down the line.

''Six months ago, I would have said that was a huge mistake. But having seen what the WWE creative team is capable of doing, I am going to give it some time. I am going to see what’s next and see if they actually have an even better path for Cody Rhodes."

﻿

Dave Meltzer noted in the above report that the company has continued to grow despite The American Nightmare losing. So if the company is thriving with Roman Reigns as the top champion, then it is debatable whether WWE made the wrong call with having him retain.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage