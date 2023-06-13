Roman Reigns beating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania was not a mistake, says WWE Hall of Famer

Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 to retain his title, and WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff believes it was not a mistake.

The American Nightmare won the Men's Royal Rumble Match earlier in the year and challenged Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania. However, The Tribal Chief employed help from The Bloodline members to defend his gold, leaving Rhodes' story 'unfinished.'

Eric Bischoff recently discussed Cody Rhodes' defeat at The Show of Shows and said it was not a mistake. He admitted to thinking differently right after the match. However, the WWE creative team's recent work made Bischoff think if they might have a better plan for Rhodes in the future.

Emmazing @EmmaKuzi



SoFi Stadium

April 2023

#WrestleMania The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes entrance at WWE Wrestlemania to face Roman ReignsSoFi StadiumApril 2023 The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes entrance at WWE Wrestlemania to face Roman Reigns SoFi StadiumApril 2023 #WrestleMania https://t.co/tDBZG4OT5o

Eric Bischoff spoke about Cody Rhodes' defeat against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania during his recent interview with Ariel Helwani and said:

"We will see. When I was asked that question shortly after WrestleMania, I said I think my response was something else. Six months ago, I would have said that was a huge mistake. But having seen what the WWE creative team is capable of doing, I am going to give it some time. I am going to see what’s next and see if they actually have an even better path for Cody Rhodes." [1:34 - 2:03]

Bischoff also praised Roman Reigns-led Bloodline and said it has been one of the best storylines fans have seen in pro wrestling in the last 30-40 years.

You can watch the full interview below:

Roman Reigns returns on WWE SmackDown this week

The Tribal Chief will return on SmackDown to an imploded Bloodline later this week. Paul Heyman tried provoking Jey Uso against his brother Jimmy Uso, but The Right Hand Man had other plans. Jey hit back at Heyman by saying that if he picked The Bloodline, The Wise Man would have to leave the stable.

However, Jimmy Uso accidentally cost his brother the match against Austin Theory for the United States Championship, leaving Jey frustrated. Reigns will hope to keep Jey by his side after indirectly promising him succession as the next Tribal Chief. It will be interesting to see if The Right Hand Man ultimately picks Roman Reigns over his brother Jimmy Uso.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes