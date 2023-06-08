"Maybe one more run" - Former WWE Diva says her kids want to see her wrestle again

The WWE Divas era is often criticized today by fans online, but this period introduced many future veterans. Maria Kanellis-Bennett recently addressed notions of a return to the ring and notably seemed open to it.

Maria was most prominent during 2008/2009 but gained most of her pro wrestling success outside of WWE. Her runs in ROH and TNA set her up as a major female competitor, and she's since transitioned into a managerial role as well.

During her recent appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Kanellis-Bennett recalled that both of her children have been pushing for her to return to the Squared Circle.

"She [her daughter] also wants me to wrestle, and so does my son. You get those holes, like they didn't see that part of my life, but they want to, and they're interested, so it's almost as if you've kind of got to redo it a little bit so they can see it? " (39:21 onward).

Maria continued:

"But now, because of the kids, I’m like, ‘shoot!’ Cause they want to see me wrestle, especially my son. So maybe one more run wrestling - we'll see - if it comes up." (40:03 onward).

After news broke about AEW Collision's success, the former WWE star already teased a return to the ring. With a second tease less than a month later, it seems like this could be a plan and not just playful banter.

Missed out on last night's AEW Dynamite Catch up with the results right here.

Kanellis-Bennett initially believed she would be done with wrestling after her last WWE WrestleMania match

Some fans have also wondered whether the star would someday return to WWE, but unfortunately for fans waiting with bated breath, she's already shut down any notions of this and claimed she'll probably retire permanently in AEW.

During the same interview, Maria Kanellis-Bennett recalled how she felt after her 2019 WrestleMania match, and how she believed she was done.

"I truly felt like I was done. My last match that I had was at WrestleMania. It was after I had my daughter, right before I got pregnant with my son. I really, truly, felt -when I walked out - I don't really think this is for me anymore. I don't think the wrestling part is for me anymore." (39:47 onward).

𝓜. @MissBellaOrton Maria Kanellis talks about how she was supposed to return to wwe & be on total divas, but it got ‘cancelled‘ Maria Kanellis talks about how she was supposed to return to wwe & be on total divas, but it got ‘cancelled‘ https://t.co/hg4W4Jjou2

It remains to be seen if the former WWE Diva will return to the ring, but in light of her own statements, it could just be a one-off match. Regardless, she still remains heavily involved in pro wrestling and AEW.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit AEW Unrestricted and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Will Hulk Hogan step into a WWE ring again? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer here

Poll : 0 votes