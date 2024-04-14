Medical officials check in on Bryan Danielson following vicious assault on AEW Collision

Bryan Danielson suffered an attack from a major faction after his match on Collision. This then prompted the medical team to check on him. This came at the hands of The Don Callis Family.

In tonight's main event of Collision, The American Dragon and Claudio Castagnoli faced Powerhouse Hobbs and Kyle Fletcher in tag team action. The latter wished to deal as much punishment as possible to The BCC to soften them up for their "Golden Goose" Will Ospreay.

They were successful in doing so as the match went on for a while, with each star being pushed to their limits. After over twenty minutes of action, Claudio hit his finisher on Fletcher to score a three-count for his team.

They were instantly greeted with a post-match attack from The Don Callis Family with Konosuke Takeshita entering the fray. The Alpha then dragged Bryan Danielson to the ramp and hit him with a Brainbuster. Afterwards, the nearby referees and medical staff came over to check on him

At this point, The Don Callis Family may have left with a loss, but they were successful in their goal of softening up Danielson for Will Ospreay as the two will share the ring at Dynasty next week.

