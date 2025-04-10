Megan Bayne speaks for the first time on AEW TV

Megan Bayne, who was recently signed by Tony Khan's promotion, finally spoke her first words on AEW television on Dynamite this week. Bayne has also been announced for her next appearance after Dynasty 2025.

Megan Bayne was announced as the newest AEW signing in February 2025. She has been presented as a dominant force with the help of consecutive wins week after week on Dynamite and Collision. The victories led to Bayne getting a Women's World Title opportunity against Toni Storm at Dynasty 2025.

Even though she dominated Storm the entire match, Megan failed to capture the AEW Women's World Title in her All Elite pay-per-view debut. Following her loss last Sunday, The Greek Goddess appeared backstage on Dynamite this week alongside her partner, Penelope Ford.

Penelope announced that Bayne would be on Collision this Saturday and warned everyone. Megan surprised everyone by speaking her first words since making her All Elite debut a few months back. The 26-year-old star said the following at the end of the backstage segment:

"I will make you bow down." [From 0:45 - 0:50]

Moreover, Megan Bayne has been destroying women on TV since her debut, but, amazingly, she had yet to utter a single word on the mic before speaking on Dynamite this past week.

WWE legend feels AEW star Megan Bayne is still green

The WWE legend Bully Ray (fka Bubba Ray Dudley) believed Megan Bayne is still green in the ring despite having years of experience. Recently speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray stated the following:

"Listen, Megan Bayne is still green, okay?" Bully said. "I don't give a s**t how long she's been working, since the first day she's been in a wrestling school. This is her first real exposure on a major wrestling company. And at one point in another, we were all still green, no matter how long we had been wrestling."

Moreover, Megan Bayne still has a long way to go, and only time will tell what the direction for her is after losing to Toni Storm at Dynasty 2025.

