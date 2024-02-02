Megastar has filmed "content" for AEW ahead of blockbuster debut - Reports

A major free agent is reportedly AEW-bound and was filming content for her arrival last week.

The star in question is none other than Mercedes Mone, who is currently a top free agent in professional wrestling. Mone has been the talk of the town lately as many speculate about her next move, which could be All Elite Wrestling or WWE. The Boss had a great career in WWE from 2012 to 2022 and is a former multiple-time WWE Women's Champion. Meanwhile, in 2023, Mercedes was present in the audience for the AEW All-In PPV event in London.

According to PWInsider, Mercedes Mone is expected to have inked a deal with the Jacksonville-based promotion:

"The expectation from many is that Mercedes Mone is AEW-bound. One source believes that Mone is signed and was filming content for AEW earlier this week for usage in relation to her debut for the company, but that was not independently confirmed," - PWInsider

Expand Tweet

Vince Russo gets honest on Mercedes Mone's booking in AEW

Former WCW Champion Vince Russo believes that Tony Khan lacks the ability to make Mercedes Mone a top star in All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the former WWE Head Writer claimed that Tony Khan could not book Mercedes well in All Elite Wrestling:

"Let's be honest, nothing against Sasha Banks, but, bro, she hasn't been around long enough to be a huge star! I mean, let's just be honest. I like her. I'm a fan of hers. She's got a good look, she's a good worker, and all of that stuff. But she really hasn't been around long enough to be a massive star. He [Khan] is treating this, like [Hulk] Hogan is arriving, uh, you know? No, bro, she's not at that level yet, and that's what's really gonna hurt her because I don't know if Tony Khan has the ability to make her a star," Russo said. (3:24 - 4:05)

While recent reports point toward All Elite Wrestling as the possible new home for Mercedes Mone in 2024, The Boss or Tony Khan has yet to confirm the rumors. It will be interesting to see how TK handles Mone if she ends up in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Do you agree with Eric Bischoff? Let us know in the comments section below.

Former WWE employee says Vince McMahon always made him uncomfortable HERE.