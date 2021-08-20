Backstage details on Ric Flair's surprise appearance at TripleMania

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter shared more details on Ric Flair's recent showing at AAA TripleMania.

Last Saturday at AAA’s Triplemanía, Andrade El Idolo went toe-to-toe with the champion Kenny Omega in singles competition. However, their rollercoaster encounter had a major talking point - a cameo by two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

Flair walked Andrade El Idolo to the ring. Ric Flair was also physically involved in the matchup when he stopped Omega from hitting El Idolo with the belt and chopped Omega. The Nature Boy also put Konnan in a Figure Four leglock.

Meltzer revealed that Ric Flair had secretly cut a deal to appear on the show and manage Andrade. The WWE Hall of Famer made the short trip to Mexico with daughter Charlotte Flair, who is engaged to Andrade El Idolo.

Meltzer clarified that Charlotte had the weekend off but could not appear on television due to her WWE deal. He reported that Ric Flair may have been released without a non-compete in his contract.

However, Meltzer claimed that the release agreement could have some time frame before Flair could appear on AEW television. He noted that the same did not apply to AAA, which made Flair's cameo possible.

Will Ric Flair impact viewership on AEW?

Vince Russo recently spoke to Sportskeeda and shared his thoughts on the next step for Ric Flair after his release from the WWE. Vince Russo mentioned that Flair would definitely look to sign up with AEW since they are the best alternative to WWE at the moment.

Russo also pointed out that Ric Flair had history with some members in AEW in the form of Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard. So it would be a natural move for the Nature Boy to sign with AEW.

However, Russo stated that Flair showing up on AEW might not attract new viewership to the product.

Watch the full video of Russo discussing the next move for Ric Flair

Dr. Britt Baker has been on fire. Check out what our very own Rick Ucchino thinks about her booking!

Edited by Vedant Jain