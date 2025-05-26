  • home icon
  • "Mercedes Hogan does it again," "Jamie come to WWE" - Fans furious after Mercedes Moné wins Owen Hart Tournament at AEW Double or Nothing 2025

By Enzo Curabo
Modified May 26, 2025 02:50 GMT
Mercedes Moné defeated Jamie Hayter earlier tonight at Double or Nothing [Photo: Triller TV's Official Livestream of Double or Nothing and fan reactions on X]

Mercedes Moné pulled off a blockbuster win tonight at Double or Nothing over Jamie Hayter. Fans have since reacted to this on social media, with most being furious, as many believed that there should have been a different result.

Both women faced off in the final of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. The winner of this match would earn an AEW Women's World Title shot at All In: Texas in July against the winner of Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa bout later in the night.

Despite a great showing from Jamie Hayter, Mercedes Moné was able to sneak in a roll-up pin for the win. She not only won the tournament and earned a world title shot, but she also kept her undefeated streak in singles competition alive since joining AEW.

Fans aired their grievances on social media as they did not like Mercedes winning yet another major accolade. They hoped that it was Jamie Hayter who would end her streak. Some claimed that at this point, it seemed as if The CEO would go all the way at All In to take the belt from Toni Storm.

Others believed that Hayter should have been booked better, with one claiming that she should just go to WWE instead.

Fans react to the match result [credit: Fan reaction on X]

Mercedes Moné has been looking forward to a singles match with Toni Storm

In a recent interview with Undisputed a few days ago, Mercedes Moné spoke about matches that she has been in lately, including her blockbuster contest against Athena last month.

She spoke about her match with Jamie Hayter at Double or Nothing and how this was also a match she was looking forward to. Moné then looked forward to the case of her winning the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, as she mentioned how she has never gotten to face Toni Storm one-on-one. This was a match she had wanted for a long time.

“I’ve never wrestled Jamie, I’m so excited. First Athena, now Jamie - the Owen Cup is going to be one of the best tournaments in the world, and I’ve never got to wrestle Toni Storm before, except for a little three-way. Wrestling Toni Storm, that’s a match I’ve been waiting to wrestle for a very, very long time,” Moné said. [H/T - Fightful]
Now, this bout between Mercedes Moné and Toni Storm is a reality and will feature two of the top champions in the women's division. Despite the controversial result tonight, this will still be a highly anticipated bout.

Do you think the result tonight was the right one?

Edited by Harish Raj S
More from Sportskeeda
