"They weren’t ready" - 22-year veteran unveils reason behind returning to WWE instead of signing with AEW owner Tony Khan

Mercedes Martinez recently took a trip down memory lane to reveal what made her choose WWE over AEW in 2020.

At All Out 2019, the 41-year-old star debuted as the final entrant (joker) in Casino Battle Royale. Later that year, Martinez wrestled on Dark, which marked her last appearance for the company before she eventually returned to WWE.

Speaking on AEW Unrestricted podcast, Martinez disclosed that while she held talks with Tony Khan after her Battle Royal appearance, the company couldn't offer her the desired contract.

The former NXT Superstar cited the company for not having struck a TV deal at the time as one of the reasons why the two parties couldn't work out a deal:

“I think after the Battle Royal, we’re talking trying to figure out where I fit in this company. But then another opportunity came up. I held off as long as I could to try to figure out if I fit in AEW. I talked to Tony. We talked about it publicly. He just didn’t have a TV deal at that time and I’m hitting 20 years in my career (..) AEW gave me the opportunity, but they didn’t give me what I needed at the time or what I wanted at that time," Martinez said.

Yet, Mercedes Martinez asserted that she put the WWE offer on hold with the hope that Tony Khan's promotion would reach out to her, which didn't happen:

“By the time WWE called, I really waited about four months before I signed that contract because I was waiting for AEW. I just didn’t hear from them for about four months (..) So it wasn’t that I had to choose, it was just who was willing to give me something that I needed at that time?” she added. (h/t - WrestlingNews.co)

All Elite Wrestling @AEW



She discusses her veteran status in the business, her debut at All Out in 2019, her childhood dream of being in law enforcement + more!



link.chtbl.com/AEW This week’s guest on #AEWUnrestricted is interim ROH Women's Champion, Mercedes Martinez ( @RealMMartinez )!She discusses her veteran status in the business, her debut at All Out in 2019, her childhood dream of being in law enforcement + more! This week’s guest on #AEWUnrestricted is interim ROH Women's Champion, Mercedes Martinez (@RealMMartinez)!She discusses her veteran status in the business, her debut at All Out in 2019, her childhood dream of being in law enforcement + more!▶️ link.chtbl.com/AEW https://t.co/S4PblEztlc

After failing to rack up success during her second stint with WWE, Martinez finally signed with All Elite Wrestling in late 2021.

The veteran made an emphatic mark on the night of her return as she helped Jade Cargill edge out Thunder Rosa in the semi-finals of the Inaugural TBS tournament.

Mercedes Martinez will be in action on AEW Dynamite next week

As announced on Dynamite this week, Mercedes Martinez will put her interim ROH Women's title on the line against ROH Women's Champion Deonna Purrazzo.

The two women will reignite their long-running rivalry on Dynamite next week to determine the undisputed Women's Champion.

The Virtuosa has held the ROH Women's title since January 2022, while Martinez was recently crowned the interim champion in the former's absence at Supercard of Honor XV.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Mercedes Martinez made the right decision to choose WWE over AEW in 2020? Yes No 7 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell