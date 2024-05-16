Mercedes Mone is already a massive heel in AEW, says WWE legend, after she slaps her rival on this week's Dynamite

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently spoke about the contract signing between AEW TBS Women's Champion Willow Nightingale and Mercedes Mone.

The CEO is set to make her in-ring debut at the Double or Nothing PPV event where she will challenge Willow Nightingale for the TBS Women's Title. Last night on Dynamite, both women signed the contract to make the match official for the upcoming PPV in Las Vegas. However, during the segment, Willow and Mercedes exchanged some heated words which led to Mercedes slapping the TBS Champion. Willow managed to get the upper hand and take out The Boss by delivering her a Doctor Bomb on the table.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray reviewed the segment and claimed that Mercedes Mone cemented herself as a heel during the contract signing on Dynamite.

"Everything about Mercedes [Mone] as I've been saying for a while now reeks, drips of heel. HEEL all caps underscore however you want to do it, put a big circle around it. Mercedes Mone is a heel." [1:32 - 1:48]

Bully Ray further praised the contract signing segment from AEW Dynamite

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray shares his honest takes on his Busted Open podcast about the ongoing storylines in WWE and AEW. The veteran claimed that Mercedes Mone officially turned heel during the contract signing on AEW Dynamite last night. He further explained why he thought so and noted that The CEO was getting heat from the crowd on Dynamite.

The ECW Legend also heaped praise on the segment and stated that he loved everything about it. Here is what Bully Ray said on his Busted Open podcast:

"Wow, did the place pop. Didn't see it coming that's why I loved it so much. I like it when you can get me. I'm not sure. Tonight I thought was a good time for Mercedes to get heat and go into this match as a definitive heel. I think she did enough to sway everybody tonight. She was getting booed out there. Willow is getting cheered, and Mercedes is getting booed. So I think we know going into this, Mercedes is definitely a heel and plus, she smacked Willow, she went to go hit her with the Championship and then Willow put her through the table. A great segment. I loved everything about it." [3:30 - 4:10]

Mercedes will be competing in her first match after suffering an injury at the NJPW Resurgence PPV event in 2023. It will be interesting to see if she manages to win the TBS Women's Title on her AEW debut.