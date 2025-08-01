Mercedes Mone angrily tags real-life boyfriend to go after 28-year-old AEW star

Mercedes Mone has been thriving in her professional wrestling career as of late. She has been on an incredible run in the company, and her real-life partner, The Beast Mortos, is often supporting her on the sidelines. But recently, a 28-year-old star tried to make a move on the reigning AEW TBS Champion.JetSpeed member Kevin Knight recently took a jab at Mercedes Mone and The Beast Mortos on X. He shared a photo of himself wiping sweat with a Mone merchandise towel. The 28-year-old captioned it with a sarcastic shoutout to The CEO for the sweat rag. In his post, Knight wrote:&quot;Whew! What a hard day @ work. Preciate [sic] the sweat rag, @MercedesVarnado.&quot;However, the former WWE star was not thrilled with this callout. Mone angrily tagged her boyfriend, The Beast Mortos, in the comment section and seemingly asked him to go after Knight. She posted a GIF to articulate her emotions over the JetSpeed member's post.Check out the social media interaction below:It will be interesting to see how The Beast Mortos responds to Kevin Knight’s bold jab at Mercedes Mone. Only time will tell if the two AEW stars decide to settle this brewing tension inside the squared circle.Mercedes Mone recently shared some heartwarming pictures with The Beast MortosFor the past few weeks, Mercedes Mone has been showing off her boyfriend, The Beast Mortos, on social media. The hotshot couple of AEW has been sharing glimpses of their quality time with fans. Recently, the AEW TBS Champion posted a couple of intimate pictures with Mortos with a wild caption.Taking to X, Mone shared two photos with the 38-year-old star, posing in front of a mosaic mirror backdrop. While tagging Mortos, the former WWE star wrote:&quot;Mi Papacito, @BeastMortos!&quot;Check out her post HERE.After months of speculation, Mone and Mortos have officially confirmed their relationship. The AEW TBS Champion is thriving both personally and professionally, recently adding another championship to her resume, bringing her total title count to eight.