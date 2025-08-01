Mercedes Mone to return to AEW with a new character, Absent star to make return? 3 potential directions for the CEO upon her return

AEW star Mercedes Mone is one of Tony Khan's biggest assets. She joined the Jacksonville-based company in 2024 and is currently the AEW TBS Champion. Furthermore, she is the CMLL World Women's Champion, the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Champion, and more. In total, she has a staggering eight belts. At All In 2025, Mercedes Mone challenged &quot;Timeless&quot; Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship. The latter successfully defended her title, and this was The CEO's first singles loss since joining the promotion. The former Sasha Banks has not been seen on Dynamite or Collision since then. Interestingly, All Elite Wrestling's Twitter handle recently announced that she will appear on next week's Dynamite. It might be time for Tony Khan to give her a new direction to avoid redundancy. Here are three potential directions for The CEO upon her return. #3. A new character Most agree that Mercedes Mone is impeccable in the ring. She is often considered a modern-day great and a future Hall of Famer. Unfortunately, not everyone is a fan of her gimmick. Many find 'The CEO' character cheesy and boring and want to see her in a new avatar. It might be time for Tony Khan to finally give her a new gimmick. This could eventually lead her to turn face, and she might one day become AEW Women's World Champion. Even though her current character has flaws, she has achieved immense success in it. #2. Mercedes Mone to realign with Kamille The former Sasha Banks was in a short-lived alliance with Kamille last year. The NWA World Women's Champion signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2024. However, her time in the company has been a disaster. In November of last year, Brickhouse turned face by quitting on The CEO. Unfortunately, she has not been seen on any AEW programs since then. The 32-year-old is immensely talented and a powerhouse in the ring. She is rated highly by veterans, including wrestling veteran Bully Ray. In a July 2024 episode of Busted Open Radio, the WWE Hall of Famer compared the AEW star with the legendary, now deceased, Chyna. &quot;Heavy. Protector. A Chyna-esque presence. She slides in through the backdoor, Kamille Brickhouse. Great to see her and high hopes for her. You saw what she did in the NWA. She brought credibility to that Women's Championship.&quot; said Ray. Mercedes Mone joining forces with Kamille might be best for business going forward. This pair's true potential is massive, and fans deserve to see every bit of it. #1. Enter a storyline with real-life boyfriend The Beast Mortos View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Beast Mortos and Mercedes Mone are the beauty and the beast of All Elite Wrestling. It will be interesting if this relationship is brought to Dynamite and Collision. Mortos is currently a part of LFI. This faction is pursuing the AEW World Trios Titles. If they fail to win this title, Tony Khan could pair the Mexican star with the TBS Champion. This storyline could either be comedy gold or a huge disaster.