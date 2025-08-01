“She’s perfect,” “She’s so based”- Fans urge Tony Khan to sign female star after impressive AEW debut on Collision

AEW President Tony Khan has been asked to sign a 30-year-old star by fans on social media. Fans seem to be impressed by the star's debut on the most recent episode of Collision.Fans want Tony Khan to sign Lena Kross, who has been wrestling on the independent scene since 2017, but hadn't featured in a major wrestling promotion until this week. This past Thursday on Collision, Kross made her AEW debut in a match against the former TBS Champion, Kris Statlander.Although Statlander managed to pick up the win within a few minutes, Lena Kross impressed the fans with her in-ring athleticism. Lena was also getting loud reactions from the crowd on Collision as well.Following her impressive AEW debut on Collision this week, fans on X have been urging Tony to sign Lena Kross. Here are some of their reactions:Fans on the X social media platform are urging Tony Khan to sign Lena Kross [Source: Various fan accounts on X]Tony Khan provided a major update regarding the AEW women's divisionIt has been rumored for weeks that AEW will be introducing its own Women's Tag Team Championship, considering the immensely talented women's division. However, the plans are currently on hold as Tony Khan revealed that a quarter of the women's division is out of action due to the recent Women's Casino Gauntlet Match at All In: TexasSpeaking on WGN Radio recently, the AEW President admitted that he needs a full roster to introduce the women's tag titles:&quot;A quarter of the people in the match got knocked out of the match and out of action indefinitely. So we had one match where I lost 25% of the roster in one match. I have the belts. I’ve made the belts. They exist, but I will put them into play when we are able to put the very best full roster forward to have great action with competition for all the championships,&quot; Khan said.Only time will tell when fans will see the AEW Women's Tag Team Titles.