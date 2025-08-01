  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Tony Khan
  • “She’s perfect,” “She’s so based”- Fans urge Tony Khan to sign female star after impressive AEW debut on Collision

“She’s perfect,” “She’s so based”- Fans urge Tony Khan to sign female star after impressive AEW debut on Collision

By Gaurav Singh
Published Aug 01, 2025 12:21 GMT
Tony Khan AEW
AEW fans want Tony Khan to sign a debutant (Image source-AEW and fan accounts on X)

AEW President Tony Khan has been asked to sign a 30-year-old star by fans on social media. Fans seem to be impressed by the star's debut on the most recent episode of Collision.

Ad

Fans want Tony Khan to sign Lena Kross, who has been wrestling on the independent scene since 2017, but hadn't featured in a major wrestling promotion until this week. This past Thursday on Collision, Kross made her AEW debut in a match against the former TBS Champion, Kris Statlander.

Although Statlander managed to pick up the win within a few minutes, Lena Kross impressed the fans with her in-ring athleticism. Lena was also getting loud reactions from the crowd on Collision as well.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Following her impressive AEW debut on Collision this week, fans on X have been urging Tony to sign Lena Kross. Here are some of their reactions:

Fans on the X social media platform are urging Tony Khan to sign Lena Kross [Source: Various fan accounts on X]
Fans on the X social media platform are urging Tony Khan to sign Lena Kross [Source: Various fan accounts on X]

Tony Khan provided a major update regarding the AEW women's division

It has been rumored for weeks that AEW will be introducing its own Women's Tag Team Championship, considering the immensely talented women's division. However, the plans are currently on hold as Tony Khan revealed that a quarter of the women's division is out of action due to the recent Women's Casino Gauntlet Match at All In: Texas

Ad

Speaking on WGN Radio recently, the AEW President admitted that he needs a full roster to introduce the women's tag titles:

"A quarter of the people in the match got knocked out of the match and out of action indefinitely. So we had one match where I lost 25% of the roster in one match. I have the belts. I’ve made the belts. They exist, but I will put them into play when we are able to put the very best full roster forward to have great action with competition for all the championships," Khan said.
Ad

youtube-cover

Only time will tell when fans will see the AEW Women's Tag Team Titles.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

75 year old legend has challenged Cody Rhodes HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications