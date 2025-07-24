Mercedes Mone asks rising AEW star for help after fan tries to flirt with her

  • home icon
By Karan Raj
Published Jul 24, 2025 16:24 GMT
Mercedes Mone was last seen on AEW TV at All In [Images from Mone's X and AEW's YouTube]

In an intriguing turn of events, a fan tried to flirt with AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone. The CEO then sought help from a fellow All Elite Wrestling star who is slowly climbing the ladder in Tony Khan's promotion.

Mercedes Mone has been the talk of the town lately as she is set for a major title defense outside AEW. Mone will defend her RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship tomorrow night at the promotion's Summer Sizzler event against Safire Reed. Ahead of the bout, Mone has been active on X, throwing jabs at her opponent. However, The CEO was also seen making some funny allegations against the people of the UK for recommending that she try pickled eggs, which gave her food poisoning.

Things turned interesting when a fan responded to one of her X/Twitter posts, berating the dish. He then asked Mone out on a date. The CEO replied to the fan's comment by tagging her real-life partner and rising AEW star, The Beast Mortos, along with a GIF that hints at her wanting her boyfriend to take care of the fan.

"Mmmm @BeastMortos," wrote Mone.
AEW stars Mercedes Mone and Beast Mortos were recently seen doing a couple trend

Ever since the news of their relationship was confirmed, both Mercedes Mone and Beast Mortos haven't shied away from expressing their love for each other on the internet. Earlier this month, The CEO posted a video of them doing a cute dance backstage on her TikTok account. In the clip, the couple is seen participating in the viral trend around the song Illegal by PinkPantheress.

Both Mone and Mortos competed in marquee matches at All In: Texas, where both were on the losing end. The Mexican Luchador had participated in the Men's Casino Gauntlet match while the CEO challenged Toni Storm for her Women's World Championship.

