Mercedes Mone makes massive allegation ahead of major title match outside AEW

Mercedes Mone is set for a huge title defense outside of AEW. However, in the buildup to that match, The CEO has made a major allegation.Mone will soon be back in action for the first time since her loss at All In to AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm. The CEO will be defending her RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship against Safire Reed at Summer Sizzler tomorrow. Since the announcement by RevPro, both stars have exchanged digs on social media.Earlier today, Mone took to X to send a message to her opponent, but what caught fans' attention was the first part of her caption, which seemingly comes across as an allegation.&quot;Y'all, trying to make me lose due to food poisoning!!!!!!! I can’t wait to punch and 🤮 all over @safirewrestler #revprouk,&quot; Mone wrote.It must be noted that just minutes before her above post, The CEO shared another tweet on X that makes her allegation seem playful. In the earlier post, Mone claimed that she would never eat eggs in the UK again. The former Sasha Banks' latest post implied that she was suffering from food poisoning after eating pickled eggs in the United Kingdom.Mone also jokingly inquired for the &quot;best lawyer in the UK&quot; after being asked to eat pickled eggs.Mercedes Mone set for another huge match outside AEWMercedes Mone is set for another blockbuster bout outside AEW just two days after her RevPro Undisputed British Women's Title defense. The CEO will be traveling to Poland for the match.The TBS Champion is set to feature on Prime Time Wrestling on July 27, and many fans are already wondering if a title opportunity awaits Mone in Poland.The CEO currently holds five belts and has traveled the world to acquire them, becoming a bona fide global star in the process. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the TBS Champion in All Elite Wrestling upon her return after she is done with her commitments outside the promotion.