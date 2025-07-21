Mercedes Mone receives a warning ahead of her huge title match outside AEW

Mercedes Mone needs to regain her focus despite a crushing defeat at AEW All In: Texas. Her upcoming title challenger has issued a warning to The CEO regarding their match.The former WWE Superstar currently holds five women's titles across multiple promotions. One of them is the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship, which she won from Mina Shirakawa earlier this year. After her appearance at All In: Texas, her immediate future was revealed. Mone is scheduled to defend the title against Safire Reed at the Summer Sizzler event on July 25.She became the number one contender to Mercedes Mone's championship after winning a four-woman tournament. Moreover, it seems that Reed intends to get under the skin of her opponent, who is still reeling from her defeat at All In 2025. She took to her X to drop a two-word prediction, seemingly warning the reigning RevPro Undisputed British Women's Champion that she would lose her title:&quot;AND NEW...&quot;Mercedes Mone's All In opponent claimed that she was &quot;delicious&quot;Mercedes Mone walked into AEW All In hoping to add the Women's World Championship to her title collection by dethroning 'Timeless' Toni Storm. Despite a valiant effort and both women delivering one of the greatest bouts in the history of the company, Mone was defeated by The Hollywood Starlet.The outcome also marked the end of Mone's 18-0 undefeated singles streak and became a heartbreaking night for her. She was also absent from the following edition of Dynamite, while Toni Storm made an appearance, where she claimed that The CEO was &quot;delicious&quot;:&quot;I did say if she made one false move, I’d eat her alive. Well, darling, you were delicious!&quot;Mone might take a hiatus from All Elite Wrestling to regroup. On the other hand, with a major title match coming up, it remains to be seen if she will be able to retain her championship against the confident Safire Reed.