Mercedes Moné attends major event amid AEW rumors

The wrestling world is full of buzz surrounding Mercedes Moné possibly joining AEW, but it seems like the former WWE Superstar is busy attending another big event in Las Vegas, Nevada, this weekend.

The NFL is in Las Vegas this weekend for Super Bowl 58. AEW was in Las Vegas on Saturday night for Collision at Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada. Tony Khan has shown interest in making All Elite shows an annual attraction during Super Bowl Weekend.

The former Sasha Banks is currently one of the trending topics in the world of sports and entertainment as she is rumored to make her AEW soon. Moné took to her Instagram Stories this afternoon and revealed that her flight had just landed at Harry Reid International Airport in Sin City for tonight's big game.

"Let's GOOO," she wrote.

Screenshot of Mercedes Mone's post on Instagram Stories

Moné is rumored to be signing with Khan's company for a big debut at the Big Bu$iness Dynamite next month. Kazuchika Okada is also expected to join AEW, perhaps at the same event.

Another wrestling star from outside of AEW featured in Super Bowl Weekend

WWE recently signed Jade Cargill, and since then, she has been treated as one of the top superstars. The former TBS Champion made her in-ring debut for the company at the Royal Rumble late last month.

Cargill is featured in Mountain Dew's Super Bowl 58 advertisement for their Baja Blast soda. Parks & Recreation actress Aubrey Plaza is also featured in the video with the inaugural TBS Champion.

The commercial shows Plaza declaring she can "have a blast" anywhere. She then tells Cargill to "bring it!" and that's when the WWE Superstar flies off the top rope with a splash.

Cargill made her in-ring debut during the Women's Royal Rumble but has not been assigned to RAW or SmackDown. She is rumored to be feuding with Naomi or Bianca Belair, but nothing has been confirmed.

Who do you want to see the former Sasha Banks feud with first? How do you see Jade Cargill doing in WWE? Sound off in the comments below!

