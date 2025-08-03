Mercedes Mone breaks character with message to former rival on her special day

By Jacob Terrell
Modified Aug 03, 2025 21:24 GMT
The CEO [Image credit: AEW
The CEO [Image credit: AEW's official website]

Mercedes Mone has made a lot of enemies since joining AEW last year. In a shocking move, she broke character to wish one of them a happy birthday today.

Former AEW Women's World Champion Nyla Rose turned 43 today. While The Native Beast has not been a major player in Tony Khan's promotion over the past couple of years, she remains a popular presence on social media.

Nyla has been trying to climb back to the top in All Elite Wrestling and has even tested the waters in Ring of Honor, where she challenged Athena for the ROH Women's World Championship last year. Unfortunately, her bids for Athena's title and Mercedes Mone's TBS Championship both failed.

The CEO seems willing to let bygones be bygones, however. When Nyla Rose thanked AEW for wishing her a happy birthday today on X/Twitter, Mercedes Mone appeared in the comments to send her own well wishes to her former rival. Check it out below:

Nyla Rose recently challenged Mercedes Mone again

Although her first attempt to snatch the TBS Championship from Mercedes Mone failed, it seems that Nyla Rose hasn't given up on chasing the gold. She recently threw her hat back into the ring in an attempt to secure another match against The CEO.

With Forbidden Door rapidly approaching, Mercedes is turning her focus to the defense of her TBS Championship. While there are plenty of potential challengers in AEW, Mone turned to social media to ask fans who they would like to see her face at the London PPV.

Nyla Rose immediately offered herself as a challenger, but the champion wasn't hearing it. She turned The Native Beast down with a dismissive message:

"Get out of my comments you mark," Mercedes wrote to Nyla.

Mone lost her bid for the AEW Women's World Championship at All In Texas, falling to "Timeless" Toni Storm in her first singles defeat since joining the company. Whether she can successfully defend her TBS title at Forbidden Door remains to be seen.

