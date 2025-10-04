Mercedes Mone breaks silence after huge announcement on her immediate future outside AEW

The AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone sent a message after being announced for a title match outside Tony Khan's promotion. The CEO has the opportunity to add more title belts to her arsenal.

Aside from being the AEW TBS Champion for nearly 500 days, Mercedes Mone holds eight more title belts from across different wrestling promotions all over the world. '9 belts Mone' has been showcasing her dominance by winning almost all of her matches since making her All Elite debut last year as well.

Meanwhile, The CEO is a step closer to becoming '10 belts Mone' after a recent major announcement. On October 19, Mercedes will challenge Jody Threat for the WPW Women's Championship at the 'Rumble in the Burt' event. Mone also broke the silence regarding her upcoming title match this month.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mercedes shared her upcoming WPW Women's Championship match poster in her story and also asked fans to leave her favorite money emoji:

Mercedes' recent Instagram story about her upcoming WPW Women's title match at Rumble in the Burt event

Jody Threat is currently signed with TNA and is also a popular name on the independent wrestling scene. It will be interesting to see if Mercedes manages to defeat her on October 19.

Mercedes Mone is going after a former WWE star's record

Mercedes Mone is apparently after a record set by the former WWE star, Ultimo Dragon. Dragon holds the record of holding 10 title belts at once in his illustrious career. During her promo on AEW Dynamite multiple weeks ago, Mercedes vowed to smash the record of holding 10 title belts:

"I’m a history maker. A record breaker. Ultimo Dragon had 10 titles—and I am going to smash that record. So to any woman out there with a title—I’m coming for you. And you’re going to love the taste of Mone," Mercedes said.

Well, The CEO already holds 9 title belts, and she can match Ultimo Dragon's record by winning the WPW Women's Championship on October 19.

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More

