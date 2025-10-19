Mercedes Mone breaks silence after making history and winning her 11th title at AEW WrestleDream 2025

The TBS Champion Mercedes Mone made history by capturing her 11th title belt and opened up on the same with a message on social media. Mone won the title at WrestleDream 2025.Mercedes Mone has been dominating the women's wrestling scene ever since her AEW debut last year. After winning the TBS Championship on her All Elite in-ring debut at Double or Nothing 2025, Mone went on a pursuit of capturing more titles all over the world. The CEO became '10-belts Mone' this past week before announcing an open challenge for WrestleDream 2025.At the pay-per-view, Mina Shirakawa was the one to answer Mercedes' TBS title open challenge. Shirakawa also put her ROH Women's World TV Championship on the line. Following a hard-fought encounter, Mercedes secured the win and captured her 11th title belt by winning the Ring of Honor Women's TV title.After her historic win on WrestleDream, The CEO took to the X social media platform to declare herself as the history maker, as she became '11-belts Mone' now:&quot;History maker! 🤑&quot;Mercedes has made history by surpassing the record of the former WWE star, Ultimo Dragon, who once held 10 title belts at once. She had named herself 'Ultimo Mone' on social media after capturing 10 belts recently.Mercedes Mone got taken out by a top AEW Champion at WrestleDreamBefore putting on the TBS title open challenge at WrestleDream 2025, Mercedes Mone confronted the AEW Women's World Champion, Kris Statlander, during her entrance. Mone also told Statlander to leave the ring in a disrespectful way. Nevertheless, Statlander got the retribution later in the show.After Mone defeated Mina Shirakawa, Kris Statlander confronted her once again. Statlander took Mercedes out with a body slam on the mat.Mercedes and Statlander had a great feud last year, and it seems it is being revisited again. Fans will have to wait and see what's next in the story between Mone and Kris going forward.