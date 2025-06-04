Mercedes Mone, Britt Baker, Dustin Rhodes, and more react as AEW star breaks the internet with a stunning look

AEW has been thriving this year. The company has signed many names in the last few months and is now preparing for All In. This upcoming pay-per-view will take place next month in Arlington, Texas.

Ad

All Elite Wrestling's roster is filled with former WWE stars such as Jon Moxley, Mercedes Mone, Swerve Strickland, Toni Storm, Samoa Joe, Ricochet, and more. One of the most valued names in the company is backstage interviewer and pre-show panelist, Renee Paquette. Paquette is Jon Moxley's wife in real life. She was once signed to WWE in a similar role. Furthermore, her on-screen name was Renee Young.

A few hours ago, Renee Paquette shared a clip of her in a glamorous red dress. This look was quite stylish, and the internet lost its mind when they saw it. Additionally, several popular wrestlers such as Mercedes Mone, Dustin Rhodes, Mina Shirakawa, and more complimented her for pulling it off.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

Here are their responses:

Wrestlers respond to Renee Paquette's outfit. (Images via Paquette's Instagram)

Wrestlers respond to Renee Paquette's outfit. (Images via Paquette's Instagram)

Harley Cameron and Swerve Strickland are Renee Paquette's favourite AEW stars to interview

Renee Paquette was recently interviewed by Denise Salcedo. During this interaction, she revealed that she gets immense joy interviewing breakout star Harley Cameron. In addition, she said that she also enjoys doing former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland's interviews.

Ad

"Harley [Cameron] is right here, she's one of my favorites. When she's got the puppet or she's singing a song whatever it may be, I love being able to work with her. I love doing interviews with Swerve Strickland. I love Swerve. I think he's so incredibly talented," said said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Renee Paquette is considered one of the best in what she does. Hopefully, she remains in AEW of the unseeable future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debangshu Nath . Know More