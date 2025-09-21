  • home icon
Mercedes Mone, Britt Baker and many others reacts to major AEW name's title win at All Out 2025

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 21, 2025 16:32 GMT

Mercedes Mone is the current TBS Champion (source: AEW's YouTube channel)

A major AEW name just won a major title at All Out 2025. Mercedes Mone, Britt Baker, and other stars have reacted to it.

Kris Statlander has been with AEW since the very beginning. Over the past few years, she has shown a lot of improvement in her gimmick. This helped her win the TBS Championship a couple of years ago. After losing the title, she has been floundering a bit in the women's division. However, she got another massive chance to win gold at All Out when she challenged Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship along with Thekla and Jamie Hayter. Although Toni was the favorite to retain her title, Statlander pulled off a shocking win to become the new Women's World Champion.

Now, Kris Statlander has taken to social media to post a picture of herself with the Women's World Title.

"Straplander. AEW women’s world champion."

Check out her post here:

Many stars like Madison Rayne, Brian Cage, Wheeler Yuta, and others have commented on her post, while Mercedes Mone and Britt Baker liked it. Check out some of their reactions below:

Screengrab of fans&#039; reactions (source: Kris Statlander&#039;s Instagram account)
Screengrab of fans' reactions (source: Kris Statlander's Instagram account)

Kris Statlander addressed her title win at AEW All Out 2025

Kris Statlander competed against three of the top women at All Out 2025. Despite this, she was able to pin Toni Storm to win the Women's Championship. Her win even surprised the former WWE star, who couldn't believe what had happened.

During the post-show media scrum, Kris Statlander was at a loss for words to describe her title win.

“It’s very surreal because like you said, I’m homegrown, I’ve been here since 2019. I’ve lost opportunities at this title a good amount of times that I was like, okay, maybe I slow my roll a little bit. And now five or six years later to be finally sitting here with this (title) is like one of the most insane things ever and I don’t really have a lot of words to describe it,“ said Statlander [H/T : WON ]

It will be interesting to see who will be the first in line to challenge Kris Statlander for the Women's World Championship.

