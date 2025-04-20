Mercedes Mone claims milestone victory outside AEW on WrestleMania Weekend

Mercedes Mone has been busy across the pond during WWE WrestleMania 41 weekend. The CEO traveled to England to defend her Undisputed British Women's Championship in her debut on the UK indies.

Ad

Mone is a triple champion, holding AEW's TBS Title, NJPW's Strong Women's Title, and Revolution Pro's Undisputed British Women's Title. She's been hard at work defending all three in recent months, but she faced a major challenge this weekend in the form of RevPro's KANJI.

The two battled it out for almost 20 minutes before Mercedes Mone snatched the victory. After the match, the two shared their respect for each other, with The CEO holding KANJI's arm up. Check out the finish and aftermath below:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans celebrated as the two had their moment in the ring, and The CEO even signed a poster before dancing her way out of the arena. Famed wrestling photographer Beyond Gorilla took to X/Twitter shortly after the match to share a stunning photo of the champion. Check it out.

Expand Tweet

Mercedes Mone is racking up wins both in and out of AEW. She recently defeated Athena to advance in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, and she now has her eyes set on Toni Storm and the AEW Women's World Championship. Whether she can become a quadruple champion remains to be seen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jacob Terrell Jacob is an AEW contributor and editor at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He has edited and published over 8,000 articles for Sportskeeda Wrestling in just over two years, and subsequently donned the hat of a contributor, demonstrating his commitment to continuous learning. His experience goes beyond wrestling, with five years as an editor for several independent publishing houses and three years as a captioning specialist.



Jacob's first memory of pro wrestling dates back to Sting vs. Ric Flair for the World Heavyweight Championship at Great American Bash 1990. He later began writing for a newsletter and blog at the University of North Texas, and his love of wrestling naturally led him to seek opportunities in the media.



His favorite wrestler is The Icon, as he feels Sting has evolved throughout his career on a parallel path with his own growth as a person. He was Jacob's childhood hero and teenage idol, and now he makes him less afraid of getting older.



Jacob ensures relevance and accuracy in his articles by working hard to maintain his ideals and objectivity without sacrificing his unique voice, inspiring other writers in the section to follow suit.



Jacob’s non-wrestling interests include Anime, video games, and fantasy novels. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.