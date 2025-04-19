Mercedes Mone reveals she will watch only one match at WrestleMania 41; names which

Mercedes Mone is gearing up for a title match in the UK this weekend, but she's also keeping an eye out for her friends in WWE. She recently revealed that there's only one match on WrestleMania 41's card she'll tune in for: the one featuring her former tag team partner, Naomi.
Mone (then Sasha Banks) and Naomi walked out of WWE together in May 2022, leaving their Women's Tag Team Championship behind. The latter ultimately returned to the company, but The CEO forged a new path in NJPW before landing in AEW, where she became the TBS Champion.
The CEO also holds RevPro's Undisputed British Women's Championship, and she's set to defend it against KANJI at the UK promotion's High Stakes event on Sunday. While traveling to Doncaster for the show, Mone invited fans to ask her questions on X, and one asked whether she was planning to watch Naomi's match against Jade Cargill at WrestleMania 41.
Mone confirmed that she would but noted that Naomi's match was the only one she would watch:
"Only hers," she wrote.
Mercedes Mone claims she could defeat top WWE Superstar
A lot has changed in WWE since Mercedes Mone's departure. The women's division has grown and now has two World Championships, one of which is held by Tiffany Stratton.
Stratton is set to defend her title against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41, and many are convinced The Queen will walk out with the title. During her Q&A with fans on X, The CEO was asked if she could take Stratton's title as well. She answered with confidence, claiming that it would be easy:
"Easily! Too easy," she wrote.
Mone currently has three titles, each from a different company. She's also the first woman to ever win championships across the big three promotions of modern wrestling: WWE, AEW, and NJPW.