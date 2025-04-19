Mercedes Mone reacts after Tiffany Stratton says she needs to return to WWE

Former WWE star and current AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone is one of the biggest female stars in professional wrestling. WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton recently said she'd like to see The CEO return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

In 2022, Mercedes Mone left WWE after a creative dispute. Mone went on to wrestle in Japan and later inked a massive deal with AEW in March 2024. Mercedes has done a great job since signing with All Elite Wrestling and won the TBS Championship in her in-ring debut for the promotion.

On X (fka Twitter), a fan shared the clip of Tiffany Stratton saying she wants Mercedes Mone to return to the promotion. The fan asked Mone if she could take Tiffany's title. The CEO responded and claimed she would easily defeat Tiffany Stratton and take her Women's Championship.

Ad

Trending

"Easily! Too easy #RevProHIGHSTAKES #CEORevPro."

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bully Ray believes Mercedes Mone will end up in WWE

Mercedes Mone has ruled the women's division in AEW as the TBS Champion for almost a year. The CEO has given some great matches to the fans over the past year and could be challenging for the Women's World Championship later this year.

In a recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray claimed there aren't many opponents left for Mercedes Mone in AEW. The veteran believes Mercedes Mone will make her return to World Wrestling Entertainment after her All Elite Wrestling run.

Ad

"Well, right now, I do. Yeah! Because she doesn't have that many good opponents over there. I mean everybody's good. To be in the business, you've got to be good. But to be great is a whole different [thing]. That encompasses a whole different word. Great and good, you know what I mean? And I truly believe she'll end up over there [in WWE]," he said. [From 10:57 to 11:27]

We will have to wait and see if Mercedes Mone returns to World Wrestling Entertainment in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Muhammad Hamza Muhammad Hamza is a top contributor to Sportskeeda's AEW news writing team.



Hamza has been watching wrestling passionately since 2009 and loves to write stories about it now. Know More