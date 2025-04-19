Mercedes Mone has a two-word reaction when asked if Solo Sikoa is the best wrestler in the world

A social media user recently asked AEW's Mercedes Mone if WWE superstar Solo Sikoa is the best wrestler out there currently. The self-proclaimed CEO of Professional Wrestling answered in characteristic fashion with a two-word response.

Sikoa has come a long way since debuting on WWE's main roster nearly three years ago by saving Roman Reigns' title run. He lost his status as the "new" Tribal Chief earlier this year when he was defeated by The OTC on Monday Night RAW's Netflix premiere. The former Enforcer of The OG Bloodline is currently a key figure in the New Bloodline alongside Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa and Jacob Fatu.

Mercedes Mone, on the other hand, continued her undefeated AEW singles streak this week, defeating Athena in her 2025 Owen Hart Cup semifinal at Dynamite: Spring BreakThru. The erstwhile Sasha Banks is scheduled to defend one of her multiple championships - the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Title - at RevPro High Stakes 2025 against Kanji this Sunday. The CEO took to her X/Twitter for a Q&A session during her drive to Doncaster for the event.

A user of the platform seemed to ask Mercedes if Solo Sikoa is the best wrestler in her opinion. Mone, evidently in keeping with her on-screen character, responded by claiming that she herself is the best ever in the squared circle.

"I am #RevProHIGHSTAKES #CEORevPro", wrote Mone.

Check out the tweet below:

Mone is looking to add the AEW Women's World Title to her growing collection of belts by winning this year's Owen Hart Tournament and earning a shot at the championship, currently in Toni Storm's grasp.

Mercedes Mone suffered a setback this week on AEW Collision

Despite her victory on Dynamite this Wednesday, Mercedes Mone suffered yet another tag team loss the very next night on Collision: Spring BreakThru. The reigning TBS Champion teamed with her former rival Harley Cameron to take on Julia Hart and Kris Statlander, with "Timeless" Toni Storm watching on at the announcer's desk. The bout ended when Born Again Kristen laid out Cameron with a devastating Hayter Aid and pinned the latter.

Mercedes will face either Statlander or Jamie Hayter in the highly-anticipated finals of the Women's Owen Hart Cup at Double or Nothing 2025.

