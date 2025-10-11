  • home icon
  Mercedes Moné comments on the possibility of joining The Judgment Day in WWE

Mercedes Moné comments on the possibility of joining The Judgment Day in WWE

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Oct 11, 2025
The Judgment Day is one of WWE
The Judgment Day is one of WWE's top factions [Photo: allelitewrestling.com and wwe.com]

Mercedes Moné has just given her take on whether there would be a possibility of her joining the Judgment Day at some point. She was responding to a fan question during her recent livestream.

The CEO has been one of AEW's biggest stars since joining the company in March last year. She is currently in possession of several major titles from promotions around the world. She has been on a dominant run with her loss to Toni Storm at All In being the only blemish to her flawless win-loss record.

During her recent live on Instagram, Mercedes Moné was reading some of the fan questions. One of these was whether she would be open to joining the Judgment Day. She had an interesting response, as she indirectly mentioned how it looked like a 7-year-old wrote the question. It seems unlikely that this move will happen anytime soon.

See a clip of the moment below.

"Am I planning on joining the Judgment Day? I think some of these fans might be 7 years old, who knows?"
Mercedes Moné has reached a new milestone

Earlier tonight, Mercedes Moné has inched one step closer to achieving one of her long-term goals, breaking Ultimo Dragon's record of holding 10 belts simultaneously.

The CEO was in Denmark for BODYSLAM Wrestling's recent show and successfully beat Aliss Ink to become the company's women's champion. She has earned her 10th belt, equalizing the Japanese legend's record.

Moné doesn't look to be stopping anytime soon and might be gunning for her 11th belt. This coming Sunday, she will be making an appearance in Winnipeg Pro Wrestling as she'll be challenging Jody Threat for her women's title.

Should she win that match, she'll hold the record as the wrestler holding the most championship belts at once. It remains to be seen whether she'll pull this off or whether someone will end up taking one of her belts.

Edited by Enzo Curabo
