Mercedes Mone Drops Major Real-Life Bloodline Reference After Naomi's Heartwarming Announcement

AEW star Mercedes Mone recently made an intriguing real-life Bloodline reference, following Naomi's heartfelt personal announcement on WWE RAW.
This week on WWE RAW, Women's World Champion Naomi returned to the show after missing last Monday's broadcast due to not being medically cleared to compete. The former TNA star returned this week and revealed that she and her real-life partner, Jimmy Uso, are expecting a baby.
Mone has seemingly reacted to her former tag team partner's announcement by sharing a photo of herself, Naomi, and Tamina Snuka on her Instagram Story. For those unfamiliar, the former Sasha Banks and the real-life Bloodline member were a well-known tag team in WWE and even held the Women's Tag Team Title in 2022. However, they walked out of the Stamford-based promotion shortly afterward due to creative differences.
Naomi vacated her Women's World Title after announcing her pregnancy. As of now, WWE has made no official announcement of how they will crown a new champion.
Mercedes Mone Finally Addressed Criticism Around Her AEW Booking
Mercedes Mone made her AEW debut last year, and since then, she has faced heavy criticism for her booking in the company.
The criticism came from her consistently winning matches while also holding multiple championships across different promotions. Recently, Mone took to her X/Twitter account and finally responded to these comments while also dropping the F-bomb.
"I am fully aware of what y'all say about me, number 1, and I don't give a f**k," Mone said in the video.
The erstwhile Sasha Banks only has one singles loss on AEW TV so far, which came at All In: Texas, where Toni Storm defeated her in a match for the AEW Women's World Championship. It remains to be seen if she will walk away victorious at Forbidden Door, where she will defend her TBS Title in a four-way bout.