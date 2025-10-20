Mercedes Mone fires back at fan; takes a massive shot at top AEW champion

Mercedes Mone had an intriguing altercation with a fan online, during which she ended up taking a big shot at a top AEW champion.

Mercedes Mone has been making history with every step she takes in the past few weeks. The CEO who recently defeated Jody Threat for her WPW Women's title now holds 12 different championships across various promotions, a feat that has never been accomplished before pro-wrestling. Before this, the reigning and record-breaking TBS champion also won the Interim ROH Women's TV Title from Mina Shirakawa at the recently concluded WrestleDream 2025. Following her win at the pay-per-view, Mone was confronted by the top champion Kris Statlander, who had successfully defended her AEW Women's World Title against Tonu Storm earlier in the show. The confrontation ended with Statlander dropping the CEO in the ring, and later backstage, Mone challenged her for the Women's World Title at the upcoming Full Gear PPV.

Earlier today, a fan took to X and claimed that Mone won't be able to beat Statlander, to which Mercedes replied that she already beat her twice, laughing off the fan's statement.

"The funny thing is, I’ve already beaten her twice! 🤭🤭🤑 #12beltsmone," wrote Mone on X

Check out her post on X below:

AEW star Mercedes Mone gets an interesting new name from WWE's Natalya

Many people know that Mercedes Mone isn't afraid to brag about her achievements online. Following the WPW Women's title win i.e. her twelfth different title in pro-wrestling, the CEO took to Instagram and shared a video of all the championships she holds lined up. The post garnered a response from WWE star Natalya who replied with the word "Workhorse."

You can check out Mone's Instagram post here.

Currently, Kris Statlander has not responded to Mone's challenge for her AEW Women's World Title. It remains to be seen if she will do so on the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

