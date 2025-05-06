Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) breaks social media silence after Becky Lynch's shocking dig

WWE star Becky Lynch recently had an explosive outing on the latest edition of RAW recap, where she fired shots at former teammate Lyra Valkyria, Bayley, and seemingly even AEW’s Mercedes Moné. And now, the CEO herself may have just responded, but without actually saying a single word.

Formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE, Mercedes shared a spree of posts on her X account, including a cryptic video and two photos that seem far from random.

One image shows her wearing a belt that reads, “Don’t give a...” a statement that could allude to a rebuttal to Becky Lynch’s now-viral “$100 a month to her best friend” comment. Adding to the intrigue, the TBS Champion also posted several pictures of her dog, seemingly giving unbothered vibes.

While it must be stressed that the CEO hasn’t named anyone directly, the TBS Champion's timing is sure to arouse speculations across the online sphere. Whether this marks the start of a deeper back-and-forth remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure: we are all here for it.

Mercedes Moné has a history of subtle messaging on X

Mercedes Moné has mastered the art of sending messages on social media without saying... well, anything.

A prime example of this came just a few days ago, when she casually posted a backstage photo on X featuring herself alongside a bunch of female wrestlers, including a hilariously photoshopped Dakota Kai. What made the image more intriguing was the context. All of these women had just been released from WWE, and fans on X were quick to connect the dots.

The CEO's social media posts tend to carry layered intent. And if her recent uploads are any indication, her X game remains as sharp and witty as ever.

