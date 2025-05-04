"They coming to AEW?" "This picture is wild" - Mercedes Mone breaks the internet with post featuring released WWE stars 

Another day, and it's been another rendition of AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone being unable to stay away from the headlines. The CEO has set the internet on fire once again after sharing a backstage photo on X with an intriguing lineup of female wrestlers.
But wait, what's the catch? Well, several of these wrestlers were recently released by the rival promotion, WWE. The image, which has since gone viral across X, featured Shotzi, Shayna Baszler, Dakota Kai hilariously edited in, Toni Storm, and Mone herself at the center.
Fans were quick to react to this visual. Some comments were focused on speculation from fans stating that the ex-WWE stars were heading to Tony Khan's promotion, while others couldn’t help but notice the clever but hilarious (and slightly chaotic) photo editing from Mone.
"Given the context, this picture is wild. And I can definitely see it happening," posted a fan.
"If she got all of them into AEW, her motion is insane," quipped another fan
One element of the photo that caught immediate attention was Dakota Kai’s appearance. Fans realized her face had been edited onto what appeared to be Natalya’s body.
Here are some of those reactions:
Shotzi, Dakota Kai, and Shayna Baszler were all released as part of WWE's recent talent cuts, and the timing of Moné's post, who herself walked away from WWE in 2022, has only helped add to the buzz. While the Jacksonville-based promotion has not confirmed any signings or teased any arrivals officially, this image has given fans plenty to chew on.
Ex-WWE star to go toe-to-toe with The CEO? AEW arrival chances explored
Speaking of Dakota Kai, there is enough buzz in the wrestling world around the possibility of the former WWE star making her AEW debut to confront Mercedes Mone.
Kai, a four-time tag team champion at the Stamford-based promotion, is a widely respected in-ring talent. Her name is already being floated by fans and wrestling pundits as a top-tier contender who could match Moné in both skill and presence.
While the TBS Champion continues to dominate All Elite Wrestling, with a likely shot at the AEW Women’s World Championship at All In: Texas, Dakota Kai’s reputation as a high-level performer makes her an intriguing opponent for The CEO.