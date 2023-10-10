Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) drops a cryptic tease ahead of AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday

AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday is all set to be one of the best shows of the year, and it could get even better. That is if one former WWE star could make her debut. The star in question is none other than Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks).

There have been rumors swirling around that Tony Khan would be ready to sign her up to All Elite if an opportunity arose. Given the current circumstances, Title Tuesday could be the best show for the former NXT Women’s Champion to make her debut in the land of the Elite.

The former IWGP Women's Champion took to Instagram and posted a cryptic story. She shared a picture of herself wearing a top that said, ‘Money is calling.’

If Moné does end up in All Elite Wrestling, she could face some of the best female wrestlers out there. One of them could be her former WWE rival and current Women’s World Champion, Saraya.

Tony Khan makes huge announcement ahead of AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan is known to go the extra mile when it comes to giving fans what they want, and it seems like he has done that once again.

Khan took to Twitter to announce that Dynamite: Title Tuesday will be commercial-free for the first 30 minutes. The announcement comes right after WWE also made the decision to show the first 30 minutes of NXT without any ads or commercials.

“The first 30 minute of TITLE TUESDAY #AEWDynamite will be commercial-free on @TBSNetwork TOMORROW night! Remember AEW Dynamite is in a special timeslot TOMORROW, one week only Tuesday #AEWDynamite TITLE TUESDAY on TBS! Tomorrow Night, 8pm ET/7pm CT First 30 mins commercial free,” Tony Khan shared.

With some of the best names scheduled to go head to head, it is a nice touch from Khan to ensure that fans enjoy the landmark show on Tuesday without any hiccups.

