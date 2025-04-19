Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) drops a cryptic tease after Bayley gets ruled out of WWE WrestleMania 41

Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) sent an interesting message to her former tag team partner, Bayley. This comes at an interesting time, as the latter will not be around for WWE WrestleMania 41 due to an attack before the show.

Earlier tonight, The Role Model was spotted backstage by her tag team partner, Lyra Valkyria, and she looked to have been laid out by someone. This seemingly looked to be the work of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, but this was never confirmed. She is ruled out for their tag team match tomorrow night, and Valkyria will have a day to look for a new partner.

Bayley is said not to be injured, and this was a plan that has been in the works for some time. Mercedes Moné took to X/Twitter and quickly sent a message to her close friend with three interesting emojis. She seemingly hinted that she is waiting to be called up by the multi-time Women's Champion.

The CEO may be hinting at her willingness to return to WWE or her looking to bring her former tag team partner to AEW. However, neither option seems realistic, as Moné is currently in the United Kingdom to compete for RevPro.

Mercedes Moné reveals which WrestleMania match she is watching

Yesterday, the AEW star had a Q&A session with her fans on X/Twitter, where she actively answered several questions about wrestling.

One of these questions saw fans ask whether she would be watching Naomi's match against Jade Cargill as part of Night One of WrestleMania 41. She revealed that this was the only match she planned to watch.

A few days ago, on Dynamite, Naomi posted that she was watching Mercedes Moné's blockbuster match against Athena in the semifinals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

"Only hers," she wrote.

In hindsight, it seems that Mercedes may have known more than she let on, as many wondered why she did not mention that she would be watching Bayley's match. It remains to be seen how this situation will unfold with her being pulled out from The Grandest Stage of Them All. There may be better plans for her in store.

