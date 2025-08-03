Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) fuels speculation of huge move amid AEW absence

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone hinted at a potential move through social media amid her absence from TV. Speculations regarding the teased move had been circulating for quite some time.Mercedes Mone surprisingly sustained her first-ever loss in AEW at All In Texas when she failed to win the Women's World title from Toni Storm. The CEO has been absent from TV since her loss as well. Amid her absence, Mone continues her pursuit of titles, as she won the PTW women's title in Poland, which makes her '8-belts Mone.'While she is absent, Mone made a huge tease regarding her future. She shared a picture with The Hurt Syndicate in her recent Instagram story, fueling the speculations that she might become the first-ever female member of the Syndicate.Mercedes with The Hurt Syndicate in her recent Instagram storyMany fans on the internet have speculated that The CEO might become a part of the Hurt Syndicate as she fits the moniker of the group by being a dominant champion in AEW.Top WWE Superstar remembered her historic match with Mercedes MoneAt WrestleMania 37 in 2021, Mercedes Mone defended her SmackDown women's title against top WWE Superstar Bianca Belair in the Night 1 main event. It was a history-making match as it was the first-ever Mania main-evented by two black women.Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Bianca Belair recalled her WrestleMania 37 match with the erstwhile Sasha Banks and revealed how Sasha took good care of her in the bout:&quot;Man, that was a crazy WrestleMania. For one it was like my rookie year. And not only am I at WrestleMania, I'm main eventing WrestleMania. It was a lot of pressure but Sasha took such good care of me. I felt so comfortable in the match with her. But that was a special one.&quot;Bianca also disclosed that she was nervous before heading into Mania 37's Night 1 main event. Only time will tell if Mercedes and Bianca will share the ring ever again.