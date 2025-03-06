Naomi attended the Queen of the Ring movie premiere, where she was spotted with multiple female AEW stars. Mercedes Mone shared her reaction to her former WWE teammate meeting with the AEW stars.

At the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event, Jade Cargill made her shocking return and attacked Naomi (aka Trinity Fatu). She targeted her neck and brutalized the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion ahead of the Women's Elimination Chamber match.

In November 2024, an unknown assailant assaulted Cargill, forcing her to go on a hiatus for a few months. Cargill's ambush on The Glow implied that she thought the latter was the one behind the mystery attack.

The Queen of the Ring movie premiere occurred on Sunday at AMC Lincoln Square 13 in New York, NY. Despite the vicious attack on Saturday, Naomi attended the event with her husband, Jimmy Uso. During the premiere, she met with AEW stars like ROH Women's Champion Athena, Deonna Purrazzo, Queen Aminata, Skye Blue, and Julia Hart.

She took a picture with the AEW wrestlers and shared it on her X/Twitter handle. Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) then reacted to the post, tweeting a 'face with the monocle emoji' under the post.

Mercedes Mone and Naomi left WWE together

Mercedes Mone is one of the top female stars in AEW. She was already a big name in the industry before she signed with Tony Khan's promotion. The CEO left WWE in mid-2022, but she didn't leave the company alone.

At the beginning of 2022, the former Sasha Banks allied with Naomi. The duo even won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship for the first time as a team. Things were good until May.

During the May 16 episode of Raw, Mone and Naomi reportedly walked out on WWE due to a creative dispute with Vince McMahon. The 37-year-old star returned to WWE later, but the reigning TBS Champion chose to sign with AEW.

