Naomi seen with multiple wrestlers outside WWE after Jade Cargill's attack at Elimination Chamber

Naomi attended the Queen of the Ring premiere and shared a photo on social media with multiple wrestlers who aren't signed to WWE.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion was taken out of action at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event by Jade Cargill. The returning Cargill targeted Naomi's neck and smashed the chamber door against the latter.

On X, Naomi shared a photo with Athena, Deonna Purrazzo, Queen Aminata, Skye Blue, and Julia Hart, all of whom are featured stars in AEW—or, in Athena's case, ROH.

Jade Cargill sent a message after returning at WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto

Jade Cargill sent a message on social media, putting the WWE women's division on notice after her emphatic return at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event.

The 32-year-old boldly claimed that she had followed the rules long enough before ending the message on a bold note. She said:

"Looking like God carved me out of marble, they wanted me to hide that I'm blessed. They demanded proof I belong, as if my scars weren't enough. Losing my mother while being a mother, carrying the weight of it all while still thriving. You don't have to like me but you will respect me. I'm here because I've earned it. Every scar, every loss, every step... I will not strike myself for anyone. Don't mistake my grace for weakness. I've played by the rules long enough, now it's time for mine... I am one of one, I am that b***h."

Naomi and Bianca Belair lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez just days before the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event.

Cargill was taken out of action in November, forcing her out of the Women's WarGames Match and the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match. While Cargill did attack Naomi, she hasn't officially confirmed if the 37-year-old was the only one involved in the incident.

