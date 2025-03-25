Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) responds to fan she bullied at a WWE event

AEW star Mercedes Mone sent a message to a fan on social media. She was a great heel in WWE. In 2015, she confronted a young fan and left her in tears. Recently, the same fan interacted with her on X/Twitter. Izzy Moreno, who was once a diehard fan of Bayley, is now a pro wrestler. She currently competes in various independent promotions.

A recent interaction between a fan and Chris Jericho has sparked a heated argument between Mercedes and Izzy. On the latest episode of Dynamite, the ROH World Champion argued with a young fan. The clip has been making rounds on the internet. The CEO then stated she would have slapped the child. Responding to that, Izzy chimed in and claimed that Mercedes would have given him flowers.

Replying to Izzy Moreno, the TBS Champion disrespectfully said that the young wrestler was crying after their interaction.

Mercedes Mone recently opened up about her injury

The AEW TBS Champion faced Momo Watanabe at the Revolution pay-per-view. The two delivered a hard-hitting match, with Mercedes Mone successfully retaining her title.

While writing in her Mone Mag, The CEO stated that Momo threw a hard kick on her throat during the match.

"It was a hard-hitting affair when I finally stepped into the ring with Momo. I felt every kick she threw at me. As the CEO of women’s wrestling, it was a surreal moment to take one of my own signature moves from her on the apron! Talk about a jolt! I genuinely wondered if that’s how others feel when they take my knees! But let me tell you, nothing prepared me for that kick that landed right on my jaw and throat," she wrote.

It will be interesting to see who is next to challenge the TBS Champion.

