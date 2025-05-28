Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) sends a bold six-word message ahead of AEW Dynamite

Mercedes Moné sent a message following her blockbuster accomplishment this past Sunday. This comes just a day before the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, where she is set to make an appearance.
Tomorrow night, The CEO is scheduled to have a face-to-face encounter with Toni Storm. The two are set to lock horns at All In: Texas on July 12 for the AEW Women's World Championship. The match was confirmed after Moné won the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, defeating Jamie Hayter.
Mercedes Moné recently took to Instagram to celebrate yet another addition to her long list of accolades. She currently holds the TBS Championship and the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Title. In the post's caption, the former Sasha Banks wrote that she had built a legacy that could not be undone.
"My legacy can never be undone 🖤," Moné wrote.
Mercedes Moné wants a unique match type to be booked more often in AEW
During a recent interview with Variety, the former WWE Superstar spoke about wanting to see intergender matches in AEW. Moné said she wanted to team up or face off with several members of the men's locker room.
The CEO named top talents like Swerve Strickland, Ricochet, Kazuchika Okada, and 'Speedball' Mike Bailey as part of her list. She claimed that there were endless dream matches that could be booked.
“I definitely want to have an intergender match or a mixed tag match. I think people like [Speedball] Mike Bailey, Ricochet, Swerve [Strickland], Komander, The Beast Mortos, [Kazuchika] Okada, there’s [sic] just so many men that I would love to team up with and fight against. Dream matches are endless in AEW.” (H/T: SEScoops)
Such matches aren't done often in AEW, with the most recent one featuring Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir taking on Swerve Strickland and Willow Nightingale. However, Tony Khan could take this idea into account.