Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) sends a bold six-word message ahead of AEW Dynamite

By Enzo Curabo
Modified May 28, 2025 10:24 GMT
Mercedes Mon&eacute; won the Owen Hart Cup [Photo: Mercedes
Mercedes Moné won the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Cup [Photo source: Mercedes' Instagram account]

Mercedes Moné sent a message following her blockbuster accomplishment this past Sunday. This comes just a day before the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, where she is set to make an appearance.

Tomorrow night, The CEO is scheduled to have a face-to-face encounter with Toni Storm. The two are set to lock horns at All In: Texas on July 12 for the AEW Women's World Championship. The match was confirmed after Moné won the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, defeating Jamie Hayter.

Mercedes Moné recently took to Instagram to celebrate yet another addition to her long list of accolades. She currently holds the TBS Championship and the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Title. In the post's caption, the former Sasha Banks wrote that she had built a legacy that could not be undone.

"My legacy can never be undone 🩷 🖤," Moné wrote.
Mercedes Moné wants a unique match type to be booked more often in AEW

During a recent interview with Variety, the former WWE Superstar spoke about wanting to see intergender matches in AEW. Moné said she wanted to team up or face off with several members of the men's locker room.

The CEO named top talents like Swerve Strickland, Ricochet, Kazuchika Okada, and 'Speedball' Mike Bailey as part of her list. She claimed that there were endless dream matches that could be booked.

“I definitely want to have an intergender match or a mixed tag match. I think people like [Speedball] Mike Bailey, Ricochet, Swerve [Strickland], Komander, The Beast Mortos, [Kazuchika] Okada, there’s [sic] just so many men that I would love to team up with and fight against. Dream matches are endless in AEW.” (H/T: SEScoops)
Such matches aren't done often in AEW, with the most recent one featuring Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir taking on Swerve Strickland and Willow Nightingale. However, Tony Khan could take this idea into account.

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Edited by Pratik Singh
